Anderson Silva Defends His Decision to Remove Himself from UFC 212

May 9, 2017
Anderson Silva posted a somewhat confusing defense of his decision to remove himself from consideration for UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro.

Silva had originally been slated to fight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212, but everything went sideways when Gastelum was pulled from the fight card after having tested positive for marijuana on the day of his bout with Vitor Belfort at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11 in Fortaleza, Brazil.

The UFC reportedly made an attempt to line up several other opponents, including Luke Rockhold and Belfort, but Silva declined, seeing the fights being offered as a step backward for his career. Top middleweight contender Yoel Romero and Silva angled for a fight at UFC 212, both of them agreeing between them that they wanted to fight, but there was a sticking point; they wanted the fight to be for an interim middleweight title.

It’s unclear if the UFC would have entertained the fight minus the championship caveat, but company president Dana White shot down any idea of the interim designation, effectively burying any chance that either fighter would accept that bout.

Silva has said that he would quit fighting altogether if the UFC didn’t put the fight together with Romero and with the interim title on the line. 

He still hasn’t said if he is indeed retiring, but he released a statement in defense of his decision on Instagram on Tuesday.

“To say yes when you want to say no is to give more value to others than to ourselves. It is not to put your value in the right place, it is to impose no limits, and that is not to respect yourself,” wrote Silva.

“It is the same as saying that what we feel is not worth anything, that others can pass over you at will. And they pass, if you permit it, they will pass without mercy, forgetting all that you have conquered through honor and dedication. If we allow, it will destroy our values.

“This is the way to say no. When I do not want something, I simply say no. With no anger or emotion. It is not just a negative. It’s our limit. A right that we have to decide what we want or do not do. It is a way to make people respect our value; this is the name of dignity. When we put ourselves sincerely, saying what we feel, we are respected. People like it or not.

“So if you know your worth, do not let anything destroy it, nothing and no one. If you take a $100 (bill) and knead it, step on it, throw it on the floor and then dismantle; pick it up, ask someone how much it’s worth. Smart people will respond that the note is worth $ 100. So no matter how much they step on you, how much they will knead you, your worth, no one can change.”

 

To say yes when you want to say no is to give more value to others than to ourselves, it is not to put your value in the right place, it is to impose no limits, and that is not to respect yourself .. It is the same as saying that what we feel Is not worth anything, that others can pass over you at will. And they pass, if you permit it, they will pass without mercy, forgetting all that you have conquered through honor and dedication. If we allow it will destroy our values. This is the way to say no. When I do not want something, I simply say no. With no anger or emotion. It is not just a negative. It’s our limit. A right that we have to decide what we want or do not do. It is a way to make people respect our value, this is the name of dignity. When we put ourselves sincerely, saying what we feel, we are respected. People like it or not. So if you know your worth, do not let anything destroy it nothing and no one. If you take a $100 and knead it, step on it, throw it on the floor and then dismantle, pick it up, ask someone how much it’s worth, smart people will respond that the note is worth $ 100, so no matter how much they step on you, How much they will knead you, your worth no one can change. . Thank you, my people. Kiss in the heart. Anterior em português.

