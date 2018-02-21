Anderson Silva Claims Tainted Supplement May Have Caused Positive Drug Test

Anderson Silva isn’t giving up without a fight.

The longest reigning middleweight champion in UFC history remains on suspension after testing positive for two banned substances ahead of his last scheduled fight and he’s still hopeful that his innocence will be proven in the case.

Silva reportedly tested positive for methyltestosterone and a diuretic, which are both banned at all times by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) but the Brazilian says that he may have been the victim of a tainted supplement as he awaits word from his lawyers on the case.

“Maybe the supplements I’m using is contaminated,” Silva said when speaking to TMZ. “I don’t know. I’m just waiting. Because obviously if I take these steroids, I’m stupid. Because I’m too old. I’m not at the start of my career. I’m [at the] finish.”

“First of all, I love fighting. This is my heart, this is my life. I’m waiting on my lawyers working [with] USADA and I’m waiting for the result because I’m very excited to fight.”

Silva had previously tested positive for several banned substances following his fight with Nick Diaz in 2015 that resulted in a one year suspension from the sport. Silva could face up to a four year suspension from USADA based on a prior doping infraction along with this latest case but obviously the 42-year old Brazilian is hoping for a much better result.

Despite any possible punishment that’s looming overhead, Silva not only plans to fight again but he still wants to pursue a long talked about boxing match against Roy Jones Jr., who just had his retirement bout last week.

“Of course, I go fight for Roy Jones,” Silva said. “I’m waiting for Mr. Roy. Because Mr. Roy is a great man to give that opportunity and this is my dream. That’s my dream and hopefully this fight come.”

“I’m just waiting for USADA and my lawyers and hopefully they came back soon for fight for Roy Jones.”