HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 211 Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos Face-Off

featuredUFC 211’s Stacked Card of Fighters Face Off

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Blasts ‘The Almighty’ Dana White

Anderson Silva Post UFC 200

featuredAnderson Silva Will Not Fight at UFC 212, but is He Done Fighting?

Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

Anderson Silva Blasts ‘The Almighty’ Dana White

May 10, 2017
2 Comments

Anderson Silva recently spoke out about his treatment by the UFC. In particular, he referenced UFC president Dana White. 

Believing the 185-pound division has been held up by a fight between champion Michal Bisping and returning welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre, Silva made a demand that the UFC put an interim middleweight title on the line in a fight between himself and No. 1 contender Yoel Romero. He even threatened to quit fighting if it didn’t happen.

White declined to put the fight together.

Silva has yet to follow through on his declaration that he’d quit fighting, but he did respond to “The Almighty” White’s decision to, as he says, continue holding up the division.

In a recent Instagram live video interview, Silva, per a transcription by MMAJunkie.com, blasted White for the way he and the promotion are treating the middleweight fighters.

Anderson Silva“From the moment I feel like it’s unfair to me, I don’t have to accept it. And I won’t accept it. Got it? And, to make matters even worse, he – ‘The Almighty’ – does the following: He brings in a guy who came out of retirement, who’s not from the division and gets him to fight for the belt. But how does he take a guy who’s coming out of retirement, who’s not in the division – he’s going to have an excuse for that, OK? I’m warning you – to fight for the belt with a guy who won a fight on the scorecards and lost another one via knockout? With a guy who, allegedly, in his last interview, says he’s ready to fight and didn’t get him to fight with the No. 1 ranked guy, who’s Yoel Romero. The whole thing is bull(expletive). And I can’t keep quiet,” Silva said.

“All of the athletes in the division should speak up. There’s a lockout against the division’s athletes. It’s not that I’m pissy, because I won’t fight for the belt. I had the belt for 10 years. Nothing in this sport is new to me. But, for my business, there’s no reason for me to take a fight with Romero that isn’t for the interim belt. There’s no reason. I’m not an idiot; I’m not stupid. I want people to understand that, that they stop talking crap, because they don’t understand what happens behind the scenes in this sport. Unfortunately, all of athletes in the division are suffering due to this lockout,” he continued.

“I’m 42. Everything has happened to me in this sport. I’ve lost, I’ve failed a doping test, I’ve won, (I was) champion for years. I just want to fight and be happy. But, in order for me to fight with Romero – who’s a tough guy, everyone runs from him. They’re trying to protect Bisping from fighting him. Nothing more fair than me, the man, who allegedly ‘The Almighty’ – I wasn’t the one who said that, it was ‘The Almighty’ – a few years ago said he had the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Anderson Silva.

TRENDING > Dana White: Jon Jones Could Be Setting Records and Fighting at Heavyweight

“But he, ‘The Almighty,’ has to explain himself to everyone. Now it’s explained. I don’t want people to keep asking me about this. I won’t fight because of this (expletive), which doesn’t happen only to me, but with all fighters in the division – period. ‘The Almighty’ owns the toy. Whoever wants to accept it, accepts it, and those who don’t want to, don’t. I won’t accept it. If I accept this circus, I have five kids, and I can’t go home and say, ‘I backed down.’ I’m a man, and I’ll go all the way. When you’re right, you have to go all the way. I’m sorry if this costs my leaving the UFC, retiring, being sidelined. (If) they want to mess with me, I don’t care. But what I’m doing is the right thing. It’s the right thing for me. It’s my manhood, and no one is changing that,” Silva explained.

“I’m outraged, but I’m happy I’m ending a camp that wasn’t money thrown away. With people I’m always learning with, a lot of cool people. I’m happy, coming home happy. In a way, happier than if I had fought. We managed to make ‘The Almighty’ alert. He’s going to have to put Romero to fight; there are no excuses. He’s the No. 1 ranked, and Bisping said he’s ready to fight. There are no excuses. In a way, I helped a co-worker. This is what we’re supposed to do, not call Dana White names or clash. But Dana shot himself in the foot. I have no problem with him. The problem is when it affects the fighters, who spend months away from home, who make the show happen. It’s not (White). He only sits there, makes fights and watches them. This is (expletive). It has to end.

“I love this, it’s my passion, but I can’t accept this type of (expletive). The UFC is not a sport. It’s an entity. MMA is the sport. The UFC is a brand that broadcasts and makes the MMA fights. One for all, all for one, and victory in war.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson Gets Belts… and His ...

May 10, 2017No Comments11 Views

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has finally received all of his belts, and he's got photographic evidence to prove it.

Jorge Masvidal UFC 211 Media Day

Jorge Masvidal Rips Michael...

Jorge Masvidal, during Wednesday's UFC 211 Ultimate Media Day,

May 10, 2017
Joseph Benavidez

Joseph Benavidez Injured, O...

It appears that Joseph Benavidez is out of his

May 10, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211 Media Day

Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Jessi...

Joanna Jedrzejczyk discussed her upcoming fight with Jessica Andrade

May 10, 2017
  • Trip

    “Wh~Wh~Whaaaa”!!!

  • Dude

    Why would he want to even fight for an interim belt? It’s meaningless

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA