Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum Officially Headlines UFC Fight Night Shanghai

August 17, 2017
Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva will take on middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC Fight Night 122 main event on Nov. 25 in China. The fight promotion officially announced the bout on Wednesday.

Silva (34-8, 1 NC) is the longest reigning champion in UFC history. He held the 185-pound belt from 2006 until 2013. He defended his title a record setting ten consecutive times. He’s widely considered the greatest fighter of all time, but he’s now 42-years old. “The Spider” maybe past his prime, but he’s a tricky puzzle to figure out. He’ll look remain relevant in the division he once sat atop of when he takes on Gastelum.

Gastelum (14-3) won The Ultimate Fighter 17 middleweight tournament in 2013. He dropped down to the welterweight division and reeled off a four-fight winning streak inside the Octagon. After repeatedly missing weight at 170-pounds, Gastelum moved up to the middleweight division and finished veterans. He was defeated in his last outing to former champion Chris Weidman in July. He plans to get back in the win column when he faces the legendary Silva.

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.  It’s the first time the UFC has held an event in mainland China. 

