Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum Face Off in China (Video)

Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum have hit the promotional trail in China to drum up interest for their UFC Fight Night 122 headliner slated for Nov. 25 in Shanghai.

The two had originally been slated to meet at UFC 212 earlier this year in June. The fight fell apart when Gastelum was issued a 90-day suspension after he tested positive to marijuana metabolites.

When the UFC and Silva were unable to come to an agreement on a suitable replacement to keep the former middleweight champion on the UFC 212 card, he indicated that he was headed into retirement.

In the meantime, Gastelum returned at UFC on FOX 25 in July, where he submitted former champion Chris Weidman.

Having put the UFC 212 debacle in the rearview mirror, Silva is now set to return to the Octagon for the first time since a February victory over Derek Brunson, as he and Gastelum headline UFC Fight Night Shanghai.

Though their fight is expected to be highly competitive and promises fireworks, Silva and Gastelum were all smiles as they hit the promotional tour in China. They’re not exactly pulling any tricks from Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather bag of tricks from their world press tour.

