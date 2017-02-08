Anderson Silva and Jacare Souza Descend Upon Brooklyn (UFC 208 video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 208 Embedded, Brazilian middleweight Jacare Souza sharpens his skills with the goal of earning a title shot, then travels to America with his teammate Anderson Silva. Headlining featherweight Holly Holm enjoys coffee with her mom, while opponent Germaine de Randamie takes in some girls’ soccer before leaving for New York. Silva’s opponent Derek Brunson continues to train in North Carolina for what promises to be the biggest fight of his life.

