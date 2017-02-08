HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva and Jacare Souza Descend Upon Brooklyn (UFC 208 video)

February 8, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 208 Embedded, Brazilian middleweight Jacare Souza sharpens his skills with the goal of earning a title shot, then travels to America with his teammate Anderson Silva. Headlining featherweight Holly Holm enjoys coffee with her mom, while opponent Germaine de Randamie takes in some girls’ soccer before leaving for New York. Silva’s opponent Derek Brunson continues to train in North Carolina for what promises to be the biggest fight of his life.

Related Article

Watch Anderson Silva Destroy Chael Sonnen in ...

Feb 07, 2017

Anderson Silva extended his consecutive title defenses record to 10 when he defeated Chael Sonnen at UFC 148. Silva faces Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday.

Conor McGregor - El Chapo

Conor McGregor's El C...

Go backstage at Conor McGregor's recent Q&A session with

Feb 07, 2017
Marcin Tybura

Late Addition Completes UFC...

Just days removed from fight time, the UFC 208:

Feb 07, 2017
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz Responds to Dana ...

UFC president Dana White recently said that Nate Diaz

Feb 07, 2017
               

