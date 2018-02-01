Anderson Silva Allegedly Tested Positive for Testosterone; Is This the End of the Spider?

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 1, 2018
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was pulled from the UFC Shanghai fight card in November of last year after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency notified him that he had been flagged for a potential anti-doping policy violation for the second time in his storied career.

Silva had been slated to meet Kelvin Gastelum in the UFC Fight Night 122 main event on Nov. 25, but was removed in early November because of a failed test from a sample collected on Oct. 26.
 
Though the nature of the violation was not divulged and Silva has adamantly denied ever having taken steroids, a report by Brazilian news outlet Comate cites sources revealing that Silva tested positive to a synthetic version of testosterone and a diuretic.

If Silva is found guilty, it could spell the end of the 42-year-old’s fighting career. 

This wasn’t Silva’s first violation, so he is likely to face a significant suspension if he or his team can’t provide a defense that would clear his name.

Silva was first flagged in relation to his UFC 183 headlining bout with Nick Diaz in January of 2015. He was suspended for one year, fined upwards of $380,000, and his victory over Diaz was changed to a no contest result.

Though the Diaz-related sanctions were doled out by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, not USADA, it would likely still be considered an aggravating circumstance in his current case before USADA. That means he is likely to receive at least a two-year suspension and possibly more. 

If that happens, Cobmate’s sources said that Silva would likely announce his retirement.

               

