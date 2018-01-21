Anderson Silva Adamant He Never Used Steroids, Plans to Make UFC Return

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva remains on suspension while awaiting the outcome of a positive drug test that knocked him out of his last scheduled fight against Kelvin Gastelum in Nov. 2017.

While Silva could face a stiff suspension as a result of the violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy, the longest reigning middleweight champion in company history promises that he never used steroids and that his career is far from finished.

“All my doctor, my lawyer, collaborate with USADA,” Silva told TMZ Sports, providing an update on his adjudication process with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, who administrates the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

“Absolutely,” he responded, when asked if he thought he would win his case, which would allow him to return to fighting.

That remains to be seen, especially since Silva has already served a past suspension for prohibited substances, which general makes any subsequent violations much more difficult to fight. Silva, however, was adamant that he has never used steroids, which is the current allegation against him.

“No, nothing, never in my life. My body never change. Sometimes the problem is the different supplements, and this happens. I never used steroids in my life,” Anderson declared.

The former UFC middleweight champion was short on details, but one thing was clear, he plans to return to the Octagon.

“The fight is my life,” said Silva. “I’m very exciting for back.”

(Video courtesy of TMZ Sports)