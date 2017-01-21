Anderson Hutchinson Enters Titan FC 43 Wanting Finishes

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 21, 2017
For featherweight prospect Anderson Hutchinson, 2016 was a year for recovery. After suffering a knee injury, Hutchinson spent the year rehabbing from surgery in anticipation of getting back into action in 2017.

“With my injury and everything I haven’t been doing very much physically,” Hutchinson told MMAWeekly.com. “It’s just been more mental preparation and mental evaluation of everything I was going to be doing in the future once I got healed up.

“Today I’m 100%, but as far of preparation I’ve done a lot of studying and just been basically getting myself ready for my comeback. Now I’ve been applying everything I was learning when I was out injured and putting everything into perspective today.”

Hutchinson admits that the recovery process wasn’t any easy process for multiple reasons.

“It took a while,” he said. “I wasn’t able to do what I used to be able to do. I gained weight. The diet was hard. Everything was tough. You know what you’re capable of, but you can’t do it.

“You’re still recovering and you still have that injury in your mind, and you don’t want to mess things up. I mainly focused on getting my knee strong in the end. I focused on my dieting and getting my weight down, so I can be lighter, stronger, and faster, and have more flexibility and durability.”

For his first fight back since injury, Hutchinson (5-1) takes on fellow up-and-comer Bruce Lutchmedial (5-2) in a main card 145-pound bout at Titan FC 43 on Saturday in Coral Gables, Fla.

“Bruce is just another obstacle in front of me,” Hutchinson said. “I’m very confident with my game and my skills. I’m not focusing on what he’s doing, I’m focusing on what I’m doing, and I’m going to show it on the night of the fight.”

Finally back to fighting after a year and a half layoff, Hutchinson is focused on one thing: getting into the UFC any way he can.

“I’m going to do whatever I’ve got to do to get into the UFC,” said Hutchinson. “If I’ve got to be champion of TFC, that’s what I’ll do. But I’ve got to finish these fights.

“I’ve been getting too many decisions, and I don’t like that, the UFC doesn’t want that, nobody wants that. I want finishes – I want submissions, I want knockouts. I want to make money and have a better life, and if I want all that, I have to dominate as much as possible.”

