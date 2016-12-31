And Still The Lioness!!! (Hot Tweets from the Pros)

As soon as Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes destroyed Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday night, Twitter lit up!

Fauckkk…. Didn’t think it would be that one-sided. Was really hoping it was a lil more competitive. #AndStill #UFC207 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) December 31, 2016

Weird … called that one. She should have never been fed to the lioness in the first place. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 31, 2016

And that’s what a one dimensional fighters look like. All that fabricated hype. Congrats @Amanda_Leoa #UFC207 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) December 31, 2016

THE CHAMP!!!! BETTER REMEMBER THE NAME @Amanda_Leoa — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) December 31, 2016

Fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes….. I’m not surprised. #AndStill #UFC207 — Will Brooks (@ILLBoogieBrooks) December 31, 2016

That fucking bums me out … business is business but damn to see a soldier go out on her shield like that. Should have never happened. — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) December 31, 2016

Amanda looked amazing tonight, but please lay off @RondaRousey . If it wasn’t for her,women wouldn’t be in the UFC. #dontkickherwhenshesdown — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) December 31, 2016