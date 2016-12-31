And Still The Lioness!!! (Hot Tweets from the Pros)

As soon as Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes destroyed Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 on Friday night, Twitter lit up!
And just like that … @Amanda_Leoa puts Rousey away!!! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/TkLu9KYcvI
Haters be damned!!! My hommie @Amanda_Leoa just whooped that ass!!! #UFC207 @AmericanTopTeam #ANDStill!!!!
Fauckkk…. Didn’t think it would be that one-sided. Was really hoping it was a lil more competitive. #AndStill #UFC207
Weird … called that one. She should have never been fed to the lioness in the first place.
AMAAAAAAAANNNNDA NUUUUUUUUUNESSSSS!!! #UFC207 @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/YJYoS1Hi7B
And that’s what a one dimensional fighters look like. All that fabricated hype. Congrats @Amanda_Leoa #UFC207
YESSSS @Amanda_Leoa complete domination!!!! @ufc #UFC207 #congrats
THE CHAMP!!!! BETTER REMEMBER THE NAME @Amanda_Leoa
Fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes fuck yes….. I’m not surprised. #AndStill #UFC207
That fucking bums me out … business is business but damn to see a soldier go out on her shield like that. Should have never happened.
Amanda looked amazing tonight, but please lay off @RondaRousey . If it wasn’t for her,women wouldn’t be in the UFC. #dontkickherwhenshesdown
Whatever Ronda chooses next, her place in UFC history is secure. She helped take the sport to incredible heights. Much respect.
I wonder if @Amanda_Leoa is going to be in any @ufc commercials Now?! #andstill boa! #vivabrasil pic.twitter.com/F8hgcIPRsy
