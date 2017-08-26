Ana Julaton Says Floyd Mayweather Hasn’t Lost a Step at 40-Years of Age

If there’s any question about whether or not Floyd Mayweather has lost a step after two years of retirement and turning 40-years of age, boxer and mixed martial artist Ana Julaton says absolutely not.

Julaton has spent time in camp with Mayweather during previous fights preparing for Robert Guerrero and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez before popping in for one of his final training sessions ahead of Saturday night’s fight with Conor McGregor.

Julaton says Mayweather has not only kept up with the skills he showed in his last fight against Andre Berto, but he may have even managed to pick up a few new tools as he prepares to face McGregor in the biggest event of 2017.

“I was watching Floyd doing his last workout like two nights ago and he looks amazing,” Julaton told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve watched his previous camps when he was fighting Robert Guerrero, when he was fighting ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and during that time, Floyd just kept getting better and better. Just watching him two nights ago, he just makes it looks so easy.

“He looks so sharp and he makes it look so easy. This is mastery at the highest level and being able to witness that is a unique thing.”

Julaton says a lot of what makes Mayweather so great is that he’s been doing this for the majority of his adult life. Mayweather turned pro 21 years ago so he’s seen just about anything and everything the sport of boxing could throw at him during that time.

If there’s any concern of Mayweather being rusty or out of shape, Julaton doesn’t believe he showed any signs of slowing down when she witnessed his training session this past week.

“If there’s anything that Floyd was showing, on the punches that he threw on the bag or on the pads, it’s incredibly sharp,” Julaton said. “I understand the hours and the years it takes to accumulate technique like that. Whenever Floyd would get into his flow, it would come in succession.

“There’s a lot of moving parts as well with footwork, head movement and everything else he does.”

As a four fight veteran in MMA as well as a long career spent in boxing, Julaton has seen the best strikers from both sports and understands that there are vast differences between the two.

It’s a harsh lesson she learned during the early part of her transition to MMA several years ago when Julaton was told that her boxing skills would have to change and adapt when she stepped into the cage for the first time.

“Boxing is completely different from MMA,” Julaton explained. “In an MMA gym, I’m so used to hearing people say wrestling is so different from wrestling in MMA. Brazilian jiu-jitsu is so different from jiu-jitsu in MMA. And boxing is so different from boxing in MMA and in this case I feel like a lot of people or people who are pulling for Conor McGregor think his boxing in MMA is going to translate into traditional boxing.

“There’s a lot of holes if I was putting on my boxing goggles just from championship fights and being in boxing gyms and watching camps with Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. It’s a completely different beast on its own.”

Ultimately, Julaton is picking Mayweather to win his 50th professional fight on Saturday night but that doesn’t mean he can look past McGregor when they step into the ring together.

Julaton knows that McGregor is a capable fighter with knockout power in his hands and that’s always going to be a dangerous opponent no matter how much experience he may or may not have in the boxing ring.

“[Floyd] is going to have to be on his ‘A’ game,” Julaton said. “Conor McGregor’s on top of the world right now and he wants that spot. I’m sure Floyd is aware of that. It could be a very easy fight for Floyd as long as he’s on his ‘A’ game. People are going to witness the sweet science.”

