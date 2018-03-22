Ana Julaton, Bellator Fighter and World Champion Boxer, Abruptly Retires from Fighting

Bellator flyweight fighter and former world champion boxer Ana Julaton has decided to hang up the gloves on both careers, effective immediately.

Julaton made the announcement late Wednesday night via her Instagram account.

“Earlier today, I spoke to my long time promoter/advisor Mr. Allan Tremblay, who has been a father, a friend and mentor throughout my entire professional sports journey. I told him it was time for me to move on from fighting,” said Julaton.

“Moving forward to my next journey, I am officially retiring from professional fighting. Thank you everyone. I’m truly humbled and deeply honored for you all allowing me into your lives and hearts. I’m forever grateful.”

Julaton last set foot in the cage at Bellator 194 in February, where she lost a unanimous decision to fellow boxer-turned-mixed-martial-artist Heather Hardy. The two had planned to fight in the Bellator cage and then again in the boxing ring, but that plan, obviously, is now off the table.

Following a rather successful career in boxing, where Julaton amassed a 14-4-3 record and became a multiple-time world champion, she struggled in making the transition to mixed martial arts.

Julaton, 37, spent the entirety of her mixed martial arts career fighting for ONE Championship and Bellator, managing a 2-4 record before deciding to call an end to her career as a professional fighter.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Walked Away from Final UFC Fight Thinking ‘God Hates Me’

Ana Julaton’s Retirement Announcement:

Earlier today, I spoke to my long time promoter/advisor Mr. Allan Tremblay, who has been a father, a friend and mentor throughout my entire professional sports journey. I told him it was time for me to move on from fighting.

After that very deep and emotional conversation, I spoke to Mr. Scott Coker next and thanked him for allowing me to be a part of Bellator MMA. I’d like to thank Mr. Lou Dibella and his team, Dibella Entertainment, for all their efforts to putting together a boxing match for me.

I’d like to thank Heather Hardy for sharing the cage with me and I wish her all the very best in her combat sports career both boxing and MMA.

As a competitor inside the ring and cage, I’m confident in leaving combat sports fully knowing there are so many wonderful, passionate and hardworking women continuing to carry the torch as a guiding light for the bright future of our arena.

For all who have been positive and continue to create a stage for all my sisters in the arts, all the organizations I have fought for…Thank you. I consider myself fortunate to have had my Orion Sports Management family giving me the global stage and opportunities I received to compete at the highest level of Boxing and MMA. So many memories flash through my mind as I write this.

Moving forward to my next journey, I am officially retiring from professional fighting. Thank you everyone. I’m truly humbled and deeply honored for you all allowing me into your lives and hearts. I’m forever grateful.

Sincerely,

Ana

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something – your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.” – Steve Jobs