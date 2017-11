An Excited Sage Northcutt Reflects on UFC Norfolk Win

(Courtesy of UFC)

Twenty-one-year-old lightweight prospect “Super” Sage Northcutt rebounded from his loss to Mickey Gall with a dominating win over Michel Quiñones at UFC Fight Night Norfolk on Saturday.

