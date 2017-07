An Emotional Robbie Lawler Talks Matt Hughes: ‘Usually He’s Here with Me’

Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler got emotional when asked about his former teammate Matt Hughes, who remains hospitalized following an accident where his truck was truck by a train. Hughes usually accompanies Lawler to his fights.

