An Emotional Michelle Waterson Reflects on Career vs. Life

Coming off of back-to-back losses for the first time in her career, Michelle Waterson has had a little time to reflect.

It’s a reflection that has gone a lot deeper than a fight simply consumes, as Waterson’s family is also faced with the circumstance of her father-in-law trying to recover from a bad accident that threatened his ability to walk.

Waterson met with the media backstage at UFC 219 to discuss her latest loss, her career, and how her family is dealing with such a tough situation.