               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

featuredTony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

featuredDemetrious Johnson Makes History with Incredible Finish (UFC 216 Results)

UFC 216 Ferguson vs Lee Live Results

featuredUFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Live Results and Fight Stats

An Emotional Kevin Lee Needs Time Off After Loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 216

October 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Kevin Lee came within inches of becoming the interim UFC lightweight champion. But coming within inches isn’t the same as capturing the belt. 

That distinction went to Tony Ferguson, who submitted Lee near the end of the third round of their UFC 216 headlining bout on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Lee is a young guy. He’s only 25 years old. With his ability and track record, he’s likely to be in a championship position again. He knows that, but he’s still feeling the sting of the moment.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson Wins Interim Lightweight Title at UFC 216, Unleashes on Conor McGregor

Following his fight with Ferguson, Lee’s emotions washed across his face as he fielded questions from the media about the fight and his future, admitting that it’s probably time for him to take a break.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA