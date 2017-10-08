An Emotional Kevin Lee Needs Time Off After Loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 216

Kevin Lee came within inches of becoming the interim UFC lightweight champion. But coming within inches isn’t the same as capturing the belt.

That distinction went to Tony Ferguson, who submitted Lee near the end of the third round of their UFC 216 headlining bout on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Lee is a young guy. He’s only 25 years old. With his ability and track record, he’s likely to be in a championship position again. He knows that, but he’s still feeling the sting of the moment.

Following his fight with Ferguson, Lee’s emotions washed across his face as he fielded questions from the media about the fight and his future, admitting that it’s probably time for him to take a break.

