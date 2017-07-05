HOT OFF THE WIRE
American Top Team Fighter Shot and Killed at Florida Home

July 5, 2017
1 Comment

Mixed martial artist Aaron Rajman was killed at his home on Monday after several intruders entered his home. Shots were fired, leaving the 25-year old prospect dead.

According to police via the Sun Sentinel in Florida, the men entered the house around 10:24 p.m. on Monday evening when an argument ensued with Rajman before at least one shot was fired at him. 

As of now, police are still searching for suspects as well as a motive behind the shooting.

Aaron RajmanRajman was a member of the American Top Team academy in Coconut Creek, Fla., where he trained alongside a laundry list of top UFC fighters including champions Amanda Nunes, Tyron Woodley, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Rajman was 2-2 in his professional fight career with his most recent bout taking place this past May in Florida.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Trolled Daniel Cormier Hard on July 4th

A GoFundMe page to help pay for Rajman’s funeral was set up just after his passing with donations already exceeding $20,000.

  • Jim Archibald

    This is so sad. My heart felt prayers go out to his friends and family.

               

