American Top Team Fighter Shot and Killed at Florida Home

Mixed martial artist Aaron Rajman was killed at his home on Monday after several intruders entered his home. Shots were fired, leaving the 25-year old prospect dead.
According to police via the Sun Sentinel in Florida, the men entered the house around 10:24 p.m. on Monday evening when an argument ensued with Rajman before at least one shot was fired at him.
As of now, police are still searching for suspects as well as a motive behind the shooting.
Rajman was a member of the American Top Team academy in Coconut Creek, Fla., where he trained alongside a laundry list of top UFC fighters including champions Amanda Nunes, Tyron Woodley, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Rajman was 2-2 in his professional fight career with his most recent bout taking place this past May in Florida.
A GoFundMe page to help pay for Rajman’s funeral was set up just after his passing with donations already exceeding $20,000.