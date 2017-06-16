HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Airlifted to Hospital from Car Accident

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredHolm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Official

featuredConor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Confirm Fight of the Century!

Amanda Ribas Out of TUF 25 Finale for Possible Anti-Doping Violation

June 16, 2017
No Comments

Amanda Ribas was expected to make her UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale on July 7 against Juliana Lima, but was removed from the fight card after being flagged for a potential anti-doping violation.

UFC released a statement about the situation on Friday revealing that there was an issue surrounding an out-of-competition test administered on June 7. The fight promotion is seeking a replacement to fight Lima.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Amanda Ribas of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on June 7, 2017,” the statement read.

“Ribas was scheduled to compete at the Ultimate Fighter Finale in Las Vegas on July 7, 2017. Because of her potential anti-doping violation and the proximity to that event, Ribas has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”

TRENDING > Matt Hughes Airlifted to Hospital from Car Accident

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Ribas. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Because the Nevada Athletic Commission is the regulatory body overseeing the upcoming event where Ribas was scheduled to compete, USADA will also work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Ribas’ potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

The Ultimate Fighter Finale takes place at T-Mobile Arena and will crown the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Holly Holm - UFC 196 luncheon

Holly Holm Wants to KO Bethe Correia (UFC Sin...

Jun 16, 2017No Comments6 Views

Former champion Holly Holm doesn't just want to beat Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night Singapore on Saturday, she wants to dominate her.

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes Airlifted to Ho...

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes was airlifted to

Jun 16, 2017

Dana White Expects Conor Mc...

Though Conor McGregor is boxing Floyd Mayweather on Aug.

Jun 16, 2017
UFC Singapore Live Results

UFC Singapore: Holm vs. Cor...

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs.

Jun 16, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA