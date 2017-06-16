Amanda Ribas Out of TUF 25 Finale for Possible Anti-Doping Violation

Amanda Ribas was expected to make her UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale on July 7 against Juliana Lima, but was removed from the fight card after being flagged for a potential anti-doping violation.

UFC released a statement about the situation on Friday revealing that there was an issue surrounding an out-of-competition test administered on June 7. The fight promotion is seeking a replacement to fight Lima.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Amanda Ribas of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on June 7, 2017,” the statement read.

“Ribas was scheduled to compete at the Ultimate Fighter Finale in Las Vegas on July 7, 2017. Because of her potential anti-doping violation and the proximity to that event, Ribas has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Ribas. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Because the Nevada Athletic Commission is the regulatory body overseeing the upcoming event where Ribas was scheduled to compete, USADA will also work to ensure that the Commission has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Ribas’ potential anti-doping violation. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

The Ultimate Fighter Finale takes place at T-Mobile Arena and will crown the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.

