Amanda Nunes: What Will She Do with Her Money? (UFC 207 video)

Amanda Nunes’ story is one of many immigrants coming to America: looking for a better life and a better opportunity. But, not many immigrants come here and become world champions.

What will Nunes do with the money she made from the biggest fight of her career after beating Ronda Rousey at UFC 207?

