Amanda Nunes Was in a Panic Watching Girlfriend Nina Ansaroff Fight (UFC Phoenix video)

January 16, 2017
UFC bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes was cageside, cornering her girlfriend Nina Ansaroff at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix.

Despite Ansaroff defeating Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger for her first Octagon victory, Nunes afterward admitted that it was no easy task being cageside for her partner. In fact, Nunes was in a bit of a panic.

It’s not that Nunes didn’t have confidence in Ansaroff’s abilities. To the contrary, Nunes believes that Ansaroff has what it takes to become the UFC strawweight champion.

Her panic set in because of the “what if things don’t go as they should” idea.

