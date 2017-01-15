HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts

January 15, 2017
Amanda Nunes came from out of nowhere to rise to the top of the mixed martial arts world in less than a year. 

In July of 2016 at UFC 200, Nunes rocked then-champion Miesha Tate to take the UFC women’s bantamweight belt, breaking Tate’s nose in the process.

After having taken some time off, Nunes returned to close out 2016 by welcoming mega-star Ronda Rousey back to the Octagon at UFC 207 on Dec. 30. She did so in spectacular fashion, taking out the former champion just 48 seconds into the fight. And just like that, a star was born.

Amanda Nunes and Conor McGregorThough she’s only held the UFC bantamweight belt for less than a year and defended it once, Nunes told MMAWeekly.com at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix that she wants to follow in lightweight champion Conor McGregor‘s footsteps and become the first female fighter to hold two belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

McGregor made history by becoming the first UFC fighter, male or female, to achieve the feat when he took out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November to put the lightweight strap alongside his already held featherweight belt.

Now, Nunes believes it is her turn. 

In the following interview, Nunes reiterated what she said recently in a Tweet, she wants her next fight to be against the winner of the UFC 208 main event between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie, which is a battle to crown the UFC’s first women’s featherweight champion.

