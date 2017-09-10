Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko UFC 215 Official Scorecard

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes put her belt on the line against Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday night in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

It was the second time the two met in the Octagon, and it was the second time that their fight went to a decision. Only this time is was even closer than the first.

At UFC 196, before Nunes wore the championship belt around her waist, she won a three-round unanimous decision over Shevchenko. At UFC 215 in Edmonton, it was for the belt, and the fight went all five rounds, ending in a split decision falling in the champion’s favor.

While Nunes was ecstatic to walk away with her belt, Shevchenko was in disbelief at the judges’ decision.

Here is the official scorecard. Did you agree with it?

