Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko: UFC 215 Joe Rogan Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Joe Rogan previews the women’s bantamweight championship matchup between champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215: Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 on Saturday on PPV.

TRENDING > Ray Borg Releases First Statement After Being Pulled from UFC 215

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Nunes vs. Shevchenko took the top spot on the fight card after Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg was canceled. Borg fell ill and doctors determined that he was medically unfit to fight.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram