Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko: UFC 213 Countdown Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives of athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko brace for a rematch in their adopted cities with the support of powerhouse females.

