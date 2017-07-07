HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredUFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes vs Valentino Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set Following UFC 213 Weigh-in

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 Faceoff

featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fighter Face Offs

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC Kickoff

featuredValentina Shevchenko Sends a Message to Amanda Nunes Ahead of UFC 213

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set Following UFC 213 Weigh-in

July 7, 2017
No Comments

UFC 213 is set after the early morning weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

Main eventers Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko had no trouble hitting the mark for their women’s bantamweight championship bout. 

Shevchenko stepped on the scale first, weighing 134.5 pounds. The champion followed a short time later, hitting 135 pounds on the nose.

Amanda Nunes UFC 207 on scaleThe co-headliner features Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker squaring off for the interim UFC middleweight championship after both fighters made weight.

Whittaker was a half-pound under the championship limit, as he was one of the first fighters on the scale. Romero took the better part of the two-hour weigh-in window to get on the scale, but did so weighing 185 pounds.

Not having much concern for the scale, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem will meet for the third time at UFC 213. They split their first two bouts. The winner is expected to take a huge step back into title contention.

None of the fighters on the card had trouble making weight.

TRENDING > Epic Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Debut Promo Released

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on Pay-Per-View)

  • Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)
  • Yoel Romero (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (184.5)
  • Daniel Omielanczuk (248) vs. Curtis Blaydes (257.5)
  • Fabrício Werdum (239) vs. Alistair Overeem (253.5)
  • Anthony Pettis (156) vs. Jim Miller (155)

Prelims (on FS1)

  • Travis Browne (247.5) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (241.5)
  • Chad Laprise (170) vs. Brian Camozzi (170.5)
  • Thiago “Marreta” Santos (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)
  • Jordan Mein (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Early Prelims (on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Rob Font (135) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (134)
  • Cody Stamann (145) vs. Terrion Ware (145)
  • Trevin Giles (204) vs. James Bochnovic (201)

RELATED > UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

UFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes...

Jul 07, 2017No Comments6 Views

See Amanda Nunes and Valentino Shevchenko weigh in for their bantamweight championship bout at the UFC 213 official weigh-in.

Valentina Shevchenko Not Re...

Valentina Shevchenko is thinking about the bantamweight title and

Jul 07, 2017
Miesha Tate and Don Frye

Don Frye Hits on Miesha Tat...

Don Frye was one of the presenters at the

Jul 07, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

Epic Debut Promo Released f...

The first promo has been unveiled for Mayweather vs.

Jul 07, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA