Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set Following UFC 213 Weigh-in

UFC 213 is set after the early morning weigh-in on Friday morning in Las Vegas.

Main eventers Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko had no trouble hitting the mark for their women’s bantamweight championship bout.

Shevchenko stepped on the scale first, weighing 134.5 pounds. The champion followed a short time later, hitting 135 pounds on the nose.

The co-headliner features Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker squaring off for the interim UFC middleweight championship after both fighters made weight.

Whittaker was a half-pound under the championship limit, as he was one of the first fighters on the scale. Romero took the better part of the two-hour weigh-in window to get on the scale, but did so weighing 185 pounds.

Not having much concern for the scale, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem will meet for the third time at UFC 213. They split their first two bouts. The winner is expected to take a huge step back into title contention.

None of the fighters on the card had trouble making weight.

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on Pay-Per-View)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (134.5)

Yoel Romero (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (184.5)

Daniel Omielanczuk (248) vs. Curtis Blaydes (257.5)

Fabrício Werdum (239) vs. Alistair Overeem (253.5)

Anthony Pettis (156) vs. Jim Miller (155)

Prelims (on FS1)

Travis Browne (247.5) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (241.5)

Chad Laprise (170) vs. Brian Camozzi (170.5)

Thiago “Marreta” Santos (186) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (184.5)

Jordan Mein (170) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)

Early Prelims (on UFC Fight Pass)

Rob Font (135) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (134)

Cody Stamann (145) vs. Terrion Ware (145)

Trevin Giles (204) vs. James Bochnovic (201)

