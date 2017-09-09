Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko prepare for their rematch at UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 on Saturday.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 9, for UFC 215: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats, The first UFC 215 bout is slated to begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Nunes vs. Shevchenko took the top spot on the fight card after Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg was canceled. Borg fell ill and doctors determined that he was medically unfit to fight.

