Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey Gets New Promo Clip, ‘Vengeance On My Mind’ (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)
With Ronda Rousey in the midst of a media blackout, UFC and international recording artist G-EAZY unleashed a new UFC 207 promotional clip, “Vengeance on My Mind,” on Tuesday.
The promotional video features G-Eazy and Canadian recording artist Dana, along with footage of UFC 207 headliners Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, who fight Friday, December 30.
“Vengeance on My Mind” was co-written and produced by Jared Gutstadt, president and CCO of audio creative agency Jingle Punks, alongside Grammy-award winner Poo Bear.