HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cain Velasquez - UFC 200

featuredCain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey Gets New Promo Clip, ‘Vengeance On My Mind’ (video)

December 27, 2016
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

With Ronda Rousey in the midst of a media blackout, UFC and international recording artist G-EAZY unleashed a new UFC 207 promotional clip, “Vengeance on My Mind,” on Tuesday.

The promotional video features G-Eazy and Canadian recording artist Dana, along with footage of UFC 207 headliners Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, who fight Friday, December 30.

TRENDING > Brock Lesnar Back to the UFC? Dana White Doesn’t Think So

“Vengeance on My Mind” was co-written and produced by Jared Gutstadt, president and CCO of audio creative agency Jingle Punks, alongside Grammy-award winner Poo Bear.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Josh Barnett

Josh Barnett Flagged for Potential Anti-Dopin...

Dec 27, 2016No Comments20 Views

UFC heavyweight Josh Barnett has been flagged for a potential anti-doping violation. UFC officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber

Relive Dominick Cruz’...

Dominick Cruz reviews his win over Urijah Faber at

Dec 27, 2016
Louis Taylor

Louis Taylor Gunning for th...

Louis Taylor has lofty goals, the first of which

Dec 27, 2016
amanda-nunes-ufc207promo-profile-750

Amanda Nunes: ‘I̵...

Amanda Nunes is preparing for the biggest fight of

Dec 27, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA