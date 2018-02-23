Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington Expected at UFC 224 in Brazil

The women’s bantamweight title is expected to go up for grabs at UFC 224 when Amanda Nunes puts her gold on the line against Raquel Pennington on May 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Sources close to the contest confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the matchup with contracts expected to be issued at any time.

Sources say Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington is being discussed currently…haven't heard a date but I'd assume UFC 224 in Brazil would be a likely landing spot. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 7, 2018

Nunes will make her first appearance in 2018 when she fights in May after picking up her second title defense last year when she defeated Valentina Shevchenko by split decision. Nunes has won six fights in a row including dominant victories over Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate.

As for Pennington, she will enter the title bout on a four fight win streak with her last win coming in November 2016 when she defeated Miesha Tate in the final bout of her career. Sadly, Pennington has been sidelined with injuries ever since that win so she’ll be stepping into the title fight after a 19 month absence.

Nunes vs. Pennington is the first title fight added to UFC 224 and may ultimately serve as the main event although a final decision has not been made at this time.