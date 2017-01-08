Amanda Nunes: ‘USA Changed My Life’ (UFC 207 video)

While UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes feels a strong national pride in her home country of Brazil, she’s also very appreciative of the doors that opened for her career in the United States, and for that, she will be forever grateful.

“If I’m in Brazil, I’m already stop fighting because I struggled there,” she said after her UFC 207 victory over Ronda Rousey. “When I come into USA, everything is changing.

“I love USA.”

