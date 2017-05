Amanda Nunes Thinks Ronda Rousey Made a Mistake

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Saying that Ronda Rousey has more fans than haters, Amanda Nunes agreed that Rousey probably should have talked to people both before and after her loss to Nunes. She also noted how frustrating it was for her and Rousey to not have the media build-up to their fight that could have pushed it to another level.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Won’t Fight Cris Cyborg to Get UFC Featherweight Belt

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram