Amanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

With Amanda Nunes’ 48-second destruction of Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 following the retirement of Miesha Tate, it appears a new era of women’s MMA is rushing to the fore.

At her UFC 207 post-fight press conference, Nunes weighed in on her part in retiring Tate and potentially Rousey, and her thoughts on where the UFC women’s bantamweight division currently stands.

