Amanda Nunes: ‘Shevchenko is Gonna Have One More Chance to Get Her Ass Kicked’

Amanda Nunes, at the UFC 2017 Summer Kickoff Press Conference, ripped into Valentina Shevchenko, saying, “Shut up, I already beat you,” before conceding that she is gonna have one more chance… “to get her ass kicked.”

