Amanda Nunes Rips Ronda Rousey’s Coach After UFC 207 Destruction (video)

December 31, 2016
Amanda Nunes was extremely critical about Ronda Rousey‘s coach, Edmund Tarverdyan after she destroyed Rousey at UFC 207.

Her heaviest criticism was leveled at Tarverdayn for him trying to make Rousey believe she’s a boxer. Rousey appeared anything but a boxer in the fight at UFC 207, where Nunes lit her up within seconds of the opening bell. 

“She thinks she’s a boxer. He put this in her head and make the girl believe in that. I don’t know why he did that,” said the UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Nunes had a lot more to say following her victory. Check it out in the video below.

