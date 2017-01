Amanda Nunes Revels in Crushing Ronda Rousey, While Cody Garbrandt Weeps (UFC 207 video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 207 as Amanda Nunes celebrates her 48-second dismantling of Ronda Rousey, while Cody Garbrandt gets emotional with his friends and teammates that helped him become the UFC men’s bantamweight champion.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram