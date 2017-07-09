HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

July 9, 2017
Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes took a lot of abuse on Saturday after dropping out of her main event fight against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213.

UFC president Dana White claimed that Nunes was medically cleared to compete by physicians, but still refused to fight while saying that she still didn’t feel well enough to step into the Octagon.

On Sunday, Nunes finally broke her silence on the matter while explaining why she dropped off the card that would have served as her second defense of the bantamweight title.

Amanda Nunes and Dana White“Everyone is wanting to hear my side so hear it is,” Nunes wrote on Twitter. “I have chronic sinusitis. I fought with it before but this time it didn’t work out. During the weight cut, I was unable to breathe and felt off balance from the pressure in my sinuses. I was not feeling well enough to risk getting punched in the head with such pressure.

“I was taken to the hospital after weigh-ins and they only checked my blood and dehydration so [they] cleared me based on that. The next day I went back and I was prescribed antibiotics and referred to a specialist. I have never pulled out of a fight before. I am sorry to all my fans that came out to see me. I’ll make it up to you the next time I step in the cage. The fight is being rescheduled. I still want this fight. I still want this opponent. Thank you.”

White said on Saturday night that he hoped to rebook the fight between Nunes and Shevchenko as early as UFC 215 taking place on Sept. 9 in Edmondon, Alberta, Canada.

For her part, Shevchenko has already accepted the date and now she awaits word from Nunes on whether or not she’ll be ready to go by September.

White also confirmed that Nunes was not paid any of her show money after dropping off the card at the last minute, but Shevchenko was given approximately $70,000 after she made weight and was ready to fight regardless of her opponent.

