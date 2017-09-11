Amanda Nunes Proved She is a Real Champion

Before UFC 215 on Saturday night, Amanda Nunes had never gone five rounds in a fight. There were lingering concerns about her endurance. Could she make it bell to bell in the championship rounds? Would she fade and drop her belt?

The UFC bantamweight champion may not have finished Valentina Shevchenko in their rematch in Edmonton, but she did enough over five rounds to not only survive, but to take a split-decision nod from the judges. While many may argue the outcome, for her, it was vindication.

“A lot of people think that I can never get it in the five rounds. I prove it tonight, I’m the real champion,” Nunes said during her FS1 post-fight interview.

“My strategy was to be calm and make her to do all the work,” she continued. “I did my work and finish the fight strong. And still (the champion).”

Nunes and Shevchenko were both throwing strong punches through the fifth round. That is something that Nunes will take with her as she steps up to another level in her championship career.

“Now, I know that I can get into the fifth round very well. Now I’m going to work my everything and next time I will come (more) aggressive.”

