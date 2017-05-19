HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes Plans Lengthy UFC Reign, but May Delve into Other Divisions

May 19, 2017
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is slated to defend her belt against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

She plans on remaining champion for a long time to come. Nunes has also said that she would like to fight at featherweight, but isn’t ruling out the newly announced UFC women’s flyweight division either. Nunes may have some struggles getting down to flyweight, but it’s something she might attempt, even if it means fighting Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

