Amanda Nunes Out of UFC 213 Main Event Against Valentina Shevchenko

Disaster has struck UFC 213.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been forced out of her main event fight with Valentina Shevchenko after falling ill and being taken to the hospital on Saturday morning.

Sources confirmed to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday that the main event was in danger after Nunes apparently suffered some sort of illness that ended with a trip to the hospital for treatment. Multiple reports, including one from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, later confirmed that Nunes vs. Shevchenko has been scrapped from UFC 213.

It’s a major blow to International Fight week, as Nunes versus Shevchenko was closing out the festivities on Saturday as part of a double title fight card at UFC 213.

Now with Nunes sidelined due to illness, the interim middleweight title fight between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker is expected to serve as the main event.

There’s no word on how long Nunes will be sidelined, but it appears to be some sort of illness that she was dealing with this week in the lead-up to UFC 213.

UFC officials haven’t made any announcement regarding the card, but it seems UFC 213 will move forward with 11 fights.

This is actually the third year in a row where the main event during International Fight Week was changed with just days remaining until the event. Jose Aldo was forced out of UFC 189 in 2015 before he was replaced by Chad Mendes in a title fight against Conor McGregor. Last year, Jon Jones was pulled from his main event slot against Daniel Cormier after testing positive for a banned substance. Now, Nunes is the latest victim to the main event curse after being pulled from her fight with Shevchenko.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase due to the main event falling off UFC 213, as required by Nevada statute.

