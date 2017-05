Amanda Nunes & Donald Cerrone on UFC 213, Ronda Rousey, and Donald Trump; Oh My!

(Courtesy of MMA H.E.A.T.)

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and UFC No. 8 ranked welterweight Donald Cerrone spoke to the media about their upcoming UFC 213 fights against Valentina Shevchenko and Robbie Lawler, respectively. The two also shared their thoughts on how Ronda Rousey has handled her loss, their opinion of President Donald Trump, whether Amanda wants to fight Cris Cyborg, and more!

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram