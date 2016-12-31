Amanda Nunes Makes Easy Work of Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Recap)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

How did Amanda Nunes so easily defeat Ronda Rousey? Miesha Tate, Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian break down the big fight.

