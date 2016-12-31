Amanda Nunes Makes Easy Work of Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Recap)
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
How did Amanda Nunes so easily defeat Ronda Rousey? Miesha Tate, Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian break down the big fight.
Dec 31, 201635 Views
After dismantling Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds, UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes had some choice words for Rousey's coach.