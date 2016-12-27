Amanda Nunes: ‘I’m More Than Ready to Fight Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Amanda Nunes is preparing for the biggest fight of her life in her first title defense as she takes on the former champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. One thing is certain, Nunes is ready.

TRENDING > Cain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram