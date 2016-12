Amanda Nunes: ‘I’m Going to Make a Statement’ (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Amanda Nunes is ready to make another statement next week. “The Lioness” defends her title for the first time against former champ Ronda Rousey at UFC 207.

