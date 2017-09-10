Amanda Nunes: I Wanted to Shut This Girl Up

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Amanda Nunes already had to pull out of her rematch with Valentina Shevchenko once, she wasn’t about to do it again for UFC 215.

The two were supposed to have fought for the second time at UFC 213 in July. Nunes had tried and tried to make it through the fight, but her chronic sinusitis flared up and she withdrew on the day of the fight. The timing could not have been worse.

She had a couple lingering issues from training leading up to UFC 215, but those were no bother. The chief concern of Nunes’ doctor was still her sinusitis. Nunes said that he recommended she not fight until she undergoes surgery to fix the sinusitis issue.

Tired of hearing from Shevchenko, Nunes would have none of it. “Just get me to 50 percent,” she said. Nunes simply wanted to be healthy enough to fight and go five rounds if necessary.

It was necessary and go five full rounds she did, earning a split-decision from the judges.

Talking to the media after the fight, it sounds as if Nunes found it worth while to postpone surgery until after this fight, but now she’s going to get the problem fixed.

