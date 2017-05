Amanda Nunes: ‘I Want to See Cyborg With the Belt’

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes wants to see her friend, Cris Cyborg, win the UFC featherweight championship, but that’s not to say that she doesn’t the that belt herself. Nunes discussed her situation and what she’s considering for her future beyond fighting Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas.

