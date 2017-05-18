HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

featuredLuke Rockhold to Dana White: ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’

Amanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

May 18, 2017
No Comments

Amanda Nunes on Thursday indicated that UFC 213 could be getting a new fight outside of the ones already announced as its new main event.

While everyone had been operating under the theory that a men’s bantamweight title fight between champion Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw would headline UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas, that idea was tipped on its head last week when Garbrandt indicated the fight might not happen due to a back injury. 

UFC president Dana White quickly noted that Garbrandt was being shipped to Germany for medical treatment. White said he would be surprised if it didn’t fix Garbrandt’s troubles, keeping him in the fight.

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC KickoffIn that case, it might appear that the women’s bantamweight championship fight between titleholder Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko might take top honors at UFC 213, but as it stands, Nunes indicated that her fight isn’t currently even considered the co-main event.

She appeared to be operating under the idea that the UFC was working on a new main event fight; that Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw would be the co-main event, if it isn’t canceled; and that her fight with Shevchenko would then be next on the list.

“I think the main event is still (a work in progress),” Nunes said during a media luncheon in Las Vegas on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s gonna be Cody and Dillashaw. I think it’s gonna be somebody else. I know, but I can’t say.”

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Won’t Fight Cris Cyborg, Even for UFC Featherweight Belt

With a sly smile spreading across her face, Nunes didn’t reveal any specifics, but said that, regardless of where her fight landed on the card, she wanted to see Garbrandt and Dillashaw fight.

“If this fight don’t happen, I might go to a co-main event,” Nunes said. “(But) I hope it happens because I want to see this fight. I want to see that fight for sure.”

The UFC has not tipped its hand at what fight might move onto the card and take the main event slot.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Why is it So Hard to Sign Floyd Mayweather to...

May 18, 2017No Comments27 Views

Famed MMA insider Tommy Toehold on why it's going to be so difficult for Dana White to ink Floyd Mayweather to box Conor McGregor. (Guest appearance: Conor

Jon Jones - UFC 197

Jon Jones To Daniel Cormier...

Despite Daniel Cormier currently possessing the UFC light heavyweight

May 18, 2017
Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes Thinks Ronda R...

Saying that Ronda Rousey has more fans than haters,

May 18, 2017
Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White Inks Conor McGre...

Dana White on Wednesday announced that he had finished

May 18, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA