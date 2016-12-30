Amanda Nunes Gets Her Lioness On for UFC 207 Weigh-ins (Embedded)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredUFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

featuredRonda Rousey Makes Quick Work of Early Weigh-in (UFC 207 Weigh-in Results)

featuredDana White Explains Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 Media Blackout

December 30, 2016
(Video Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 207 Embedded, the fighters rehydrate after weighing in, and former champion Ronda Rousey says hello to UFC President Dana White. The ceremonial weigh-in later that day hosts two memorable staredowns, as bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt have their most heated exchange yet, with security forced to separate the two on stage. Plus, Rousey makes her first public appearance of the week, while her opponent, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, walks to the scale in a mask paying homage to her nickname – “The Lioness.”

