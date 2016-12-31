Amanda Nunes Earns Bonus for Finishing Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Fighter Bonuses)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming from Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view following the event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Amanda Nunes, Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz and Alex Garcia took home the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to the co-main event between Cruz and Garbrandt for the bantamweight championship. Cruz entered the cage as the champion and left it as just a contender. Garbrandt was able to land his power shots, knocking Cruz down several times, but was unable to put Cruz away. Garbrandt won the fight by unanimous decision and both fighters earned a bonus.

Nunes banked an extra check for her first-round finish of former champion Ronda Rousey in the main event. Rousey was never in the fight. Nunes landed right hand after right hand that wobbled, staggered, and finished Rousey in just 48 seconds.

Garcia took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round knockout over Mike Pyle on the preliminary fight card. Pyle dropped his left hand as he delivered a leg kick. Garcia perfectly timed a right hand that put Pyle unconscious before his body hit the canvas.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey featured ten fights with six ending in decisions, two by knockout, one submission finish, and one No Contest.

