featuredAmanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

featuredCody Garbrandt Dethrones Dominick Cruz, Becomes UFC Bantamweight Champion (UFC 207 Results)

featuredUFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredUFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

Amanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

December 31, 2016
4 Comments

No fighter had defended the women’s bantamweight belt since Ronda Rousey lost it to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. That all changed on Friday when champion Amanda Nunes defended the title for the first time against Rousey.

Amanda Nunes vs Ronda Rousey UFC 207 ceremonialRousey hadn’t fought since the UFC 193 defeat, and the event was marketed with the slogan “She’s Back.” Her return didn’t last long. Nunes finished the former champion in just 48 seconds.

Rousey took the center of the octagon only to be met with a stiff jab by Nunes. “The Lioness” followed with a right hand that wobbled Rousey. Rousey tried to fire back but Nunes’ right hand continually found a home on Rousey’s head. She staggered Rousey with a combination and had “Rowdy” out on her feet. She delivered a couple more right hands before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. When the fight was stopped, Rousey staggered across the cage trying to maintain her balance.

“She did a lot for the sport. She was the champion but now I’m the champion. I’m here to stay,” said Nunes following the technical knockout win. “I knew I was gonna beat the shit out of Ronda Rousey like that.”

The Rousey era ended on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but a new era began: the Nunes era.

“Forget about Ronda Rousey. She’s going to do to movies now and retire,” said the champion.

  • Paul Benvin

    Holly Holm exposed Rousey’s nonexistent standup and striking ability at 193, and tonight Nunes just flat out worked her ass. Anyone who actually had Ronda winning this fight is an absolute fool. Rousey got embarrassed again, and if Dana White has any concern over the continued well-being of her brain he’ll make her retire. Now. Tonight. No more ridiculous hype.

  • guest

    The fact she stayed with edmond shows she wasn’t serious about a comeback.

    That said, I’d happily take a beating like that for millions of dollars..

    • dgs

      You and me both “guest.”

               

