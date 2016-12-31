Amanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey (UFC 207 Results)

No fighter had defended the women’s bantamweight belt since Ronda Rousey lost it to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. That all changed on Friday when champion Amanda Nunes defended the title for the first time against Rousey.

Rousey hadn’t fought since the UFC 193 defeat, and the event was marketed with the slogan “She’s Back.” Her return didn’t last long. Nunes finished the former champion in just 48 seconds.

RELATED > UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Live Results & Fight Stats

Rousey took the center of the octagon only to be met with a stiff jab by Nunes. “The Lioness” followed with a right hand that wobbled Rousey. Rousey tried to fire back but Nunes’ right hand continually found a home on Rousey’s head. She staggered Rousey with a combination and had “Rowdy” out on her feet. She delivered a couple more right hands before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. When the fight was stopped, Rousey staggered across the cage trying to maintain her balance.

“She did a lot for the sport. She was the champion but now I’m the champion. I’m here to stay,” said Nunes following the technical knockout win. “I knew I was gonna beat the shit out of Ronda Rousey like that.”

The Rousey era ended on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but a new era began: the Nunes era.

“Forget about Ronda Rousey. She’s going to do to movies now and retire,” said the champion.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram