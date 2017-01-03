HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

featuredRonda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

Amanda Nunes Coach Din Thomas: ‘There’s Still Hope for Ronda Rousey’

January 3, 2017
No Comments

Former UFC featherweight Din Thomas, and currently one of champion Amanda Nunes’ coaches, believes Ronda Rousey could rise again with changes in training. Thomas didn’t jump on the tidal wave of criticism toward Rousey’s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, after her first-round loss to Nunes at UFC 207.

“Everybody has been criticizing her coach. I don’t really know enough about him to really criticize him. But what I do know is that he’s not a progressive thinker,” said Thomas while appearing on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

TRENDING >  Amanda Nunes Rips Ronda Rousey’s Coach After UFC 207 Destruction (video)

While Thomas withheld deeper criticism of Tarverdyan, he does think Rousey needs to move away from her current training situation.

Ronda Rousey US Flag and Edmond“I think if she gets with the right person there’s still hope for her, do that transition of being able to punch and use her grappling skills. There’s no doubt about it, she’s a really good grappler and she’s really good at Judo. But she has to be able to get inside. There’s obviously a misconnection between how she punches and how she can grab you. She doesn’t do that very well,” he said.

Some have called for Rousey to retire, but Thomas believes there’s still some fight left in “Rowdy.”

“I think Ronda could still have some fight left in her, but she needs to get with a progressive thinker. I don’t know if this guy is a bad boxing coach or anything like that. But he’s not a progressive enough thinker for a person like Ronda. You can’t train her to box the way that she’s boxing and have success with her style,” said Thomas.

After the loss, Rousey released a statement saying that she was going to take some time to reflect and think about her future.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Mike Goldberg

UFC Makes New Broadcasting Hire; Mike Goldber...

Jan 03, 2017No Comments22 Views

The UFC has made a new broadcasting hire in the wake of Mike Goldberg exiting the promotion that he called home for the past 20 years.

Ronda Rousey and Dominick Cruz

Ronda Rousey and Dominick C...

Former UFC bantamweight champions Ronda Rousey and Dominick Cruz

Jan 03, 2017
cris-cyborg-hijab-750

Cris Cyborg Wears Hijab in ...

Invicta FC 145-pound champion Cris Cyborg posted a video

Jan 03, 2017
Aung La Nsang

Aung La Nsang Steps in to F...

The ONE: Quest for Power middleweight championship main event

Jan 03, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA