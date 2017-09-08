Amanda Nunes Chose to Fight, Having Seen Many Friends Die from Drugs

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has taken inspiration and motivation from both the good and the bad in her life.

She was inspired by her uncle, who was an traditional Vale Tudo fighter in Brazil, where Nunes grew up.

The champ also took motivation from avoiding going down the same path that many of her friends did. As she says, many friends that were her age are now dead, having fallen into the trap of drugs.

Nunes used the inspiration of her uncle and the love of her family to avoid making such mistakes. She instead trained, becoming a phenomenal athlete that has risen to the pinnacle of mixed martial arts.

